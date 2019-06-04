Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
(815) 943-5400
Richard E. Whaples

Richard E. Whaples Obituary
Richard E. Whaples

Born: February 24, 1936, in Harvard, IL

Died: May 31, 2019; in Harvard, IL

Richard E. Whaples, 83, of Harvard passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019, at Shepherd Premier Senior Living in Harvard.

He was born February 24, 1936, in Harvard, IL to George and Florence (Downs) Whaples. He served in the United States Army. Richard worked for Harvard Ready Mix until retiring after 29 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, and taking trips to the casinos.

Richard married June Coulman on November 12, 1977, in Harvard, IL. She preceded him in death on December 13, 2008.

Survivors include his children Erich Whaples of Odessa, TX, and Connie (Wesley) Spohn of Franklin Grove, IL; step-children Steve (Judy) Coulman of Harvard, Laurie (Garrett) Long of Omaha, NB, and Gary (Shirley) Coulman of Hebron, IL; grandson Erich Whaples; several step-grandchildren, and step-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Elaine Whaples.

He was preceded in death by his parents, spouse, brothers George, and Glen; sisters Barbara Stephenson, Violet Rentin, and Jane Whaples.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St. Harvard, IL 60033. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be Linn-Hebron Cemetery.

Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.

For more information, call the funeral home at 815-943-5400.
Published in the Northwest Herald on June 4, 2019
