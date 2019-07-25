Richard Ervan Lermer



Born: September 17, 1943; in Chicago, IL



Died: July 17, 2019; in Avon Park, FL



Richard Ervan Lermer, 75 of Avon Park, FL passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at his home. Rich was born on September 17, 1943 in Chicago, IL. He married Judith (Okrasinski) May 28, 1967 and had two children. On June 13, 2009 he married Cheri (Wilson).



Rich is survived by his wife Cheri of 10 years; son Michael (Mariette), daughter Melissa (Bob) Stark; grandchildren, Kiana Lermer, Alanna and Kyla Stark. Stepchildren, Angie (Dan) Barth Handley, Matt (Amber) Wharton and 4 step-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his grandson Kai Lermer, mother Marie Lermer (Farnsworth), wife Judy Lermer (Okrasinski) and extended family. Rich was a loving father, husband, grandfather and friend to all.



Rich graduated from Willowbrook High School in Villa Park, IL followed by a long and successful career at DeVry University in Information Technology.



Rich loved boating and living on the river, fishing, playing poker, spending time with family. He also enjoyed traveling, cooking and reading. This obituary would not be complete without mentioning his beloved companion Jaxson.



A private family memorial will be held at a future date.



Memorial donations may be made in Rich's honor to the Kai Lermer Memorial Fund at www.waukeshafoundation.org/kailermer or by "liking" the Kai Lermer Memorial Fund Facebook page and following the link on the webpage to donate.