|
|
Richard Eugene White
Born: June 1, 1953
Died: November 18, 2019
Richard Eugene White passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019, having succumbed to a cancer he fought with courage and determination for 5 years. He was 66. His wife, Denise, and daughters Chelsea and Dorian were at his side.
Born on June 1, 1953, Rick was an Electrical Engineer at Motorola for 33 years, and during his tenure he was awarded dozens of patents related to telecommunications and wireless communications. Upon his retirement, he became an Apple Genius, displaying the patience of a saint assisting the technologically-challenged and ushering them into the 21st century.
Rick extended that patience to the Tennessee Volunteers football team, about whom he was endlessly optimistic even during the seasons they broke his heart. (He graduated from the University of Tennessee Knoxville in 1976.)
He had a passion for photography that cataloged much of his family's life, whether it was his daughters' figure skating competitions, school activities, or family vacations and reunions. Rick ensured that those times would live on through an immense archive of photographic memories that will be treasured for generations.
Rick married Denise Burton in 1988, and they raised their family in what is surely the smartest home in Cary, Illinois. It is there he developed a knack for grilling the perfect steak (although his love of A1 Sauce remains a mystery), enjoyed the antics of his dog Tootsie, and in recent times, tackled pasta-making with typical scientific precision. He kept his beloved BMW in one side of the garage, and - again displaying incredible patience - endured Denise's knack for filling the other side with odd furniture pieces rescued from who-knows-where because she could "do something with it someday".
In addition to his immediate family, he is also survived by 2 brothers (James and Donald), and was preceded in death by his brother John and his parents Robert and Dorothy.
Although his battle has ended, Rick understood firsthand the importance of continued research and medical trials in the fight against cancer. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Prostate Cancer Foundation in his memory would be greatly appreciated.
Visitation with the family will be held at Kahle-Moore Funeral Home, 403 Silver Lake Rd., Cary IL on Saturday, November 23, beginning at 2:00 PM and concluding with a Service at 5:00 PM.
For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 20, 2019