Richard F. Ruch
Born: August 31, 1933; in Merrill, WI
Died: January 24, 2020; in McHenry,IL
Richard F. Ruch, 86 of McHenry passed away peacefully at his home January 24. He was born August 31, 1933 in Merrill, WI to Fred and Jeanette Ruch.
Richard is survived by his children, Jennifer (Brian) Blair, Robin (Paul) Smith, and Rhonda (John) Urh; grandchildren, Trystin and Taryn Blair, April and Scotty Smith, and Sam, Nicole, and Julia Urh; and his sister, Patricia Fargo.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 31 years, Karen.
Visitation will be 11am until the prayer service at 12:15pm at Windridge Memorial Park Chapel, 7014 S. Rawson Bridge Road, Cary. Burial will follow.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 26, 2020