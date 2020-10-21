Richard G. Fisk
Born: April 29, 1930
Died: October 17, 2020
Richard G. Fisk, 90, of Lake Zurich, formerly North Barrington, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2020.
He was born on April 29, 1930 in Chicago to the late George and Evelyn Fisk.
Richard (Dick) was a proud veteran of the United States Army during the Korean conflict where he worked in research and development. Three years ago he travelled to Washington DC for a Veteran's Honor Flight.
He worked as a sales engineer for the majority of his career and moved to Barrington to work for Oak Industries in Crystal Lake. Dick was a trustee with the Village of North Barrington and served at St. Matthew Lutheran Church as the treasurer. He enjoyed attending his children's, grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's events. He was an avid Cubs and Bears fan, had an uncanny memory for sports statistics and was an excellent pianist. He played piano almost every day of his entire life. Dick also enjoyed playing golf and got a hole-in-one at Biltmore Country Club where he was a member for 25 years. Dick attended Illinois Tech and received his master's from Northwestern University where he graduated with honors.
Dick will be deeply missed byhis loving wife of 68 years, Regina (nee Daley): their children Rick (Vicki), Bob (Tricia) and Renee (Bill): their grandchildren Stacey, Sage (Kevin),Garrett, Billy (Cicily), Peter and Haley: and their great- grandchildren Abigail, Caleb, Colin and Benjamin.
He is preceded in death by his parents George and Evelyn.
A Celebration of Richard's life will be on Saturday, October 24 at 1pm at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 720 Dundee Ave, Barrington.
Arrangements entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com
