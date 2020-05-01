Richard G. Martin, Sr.



Born: February 14, 1938; in Chicago, IL



Died: April 20, 2020; in Fulton, TX



Richard "Dick" G. Martin, Sr., formerly of Woodstock, passed away at home (Fulton, Texas) on April 20, 2020. Dick was the owner of Martin's Highway Furniture in Woodstock for many years. He was born February 14, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois.



Dick is survived by his wife, Edie Martin; son, Rick Martin, Jr. and wife, Julie; daughter, Linda Zoeller and husband, Alan; step-daughter, Sarah Herner; sister, Dorothy Fretz and husband, Dwight; sister, Virginia Niemi and husband, Fred; 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Grace Fellowship Church (Building Fund), 200 Cairns, Woodstock, Illinois 60098 (in memory of Richard Martin)





