Richard J. Schwartz


1977 - 2020
Richard J. Schwartz Obituary
Richard J. Schwartz

Born: August 24, 1977

Died: March 24, 2020

Richard "Ricky" J. Schwartz, age 42, of McHenry, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He was born August 24, 1977 in McHenry to Richard S. Halcom and Susan M. Schwartz.Ricky will be remembered as a fun-loving father, son and friend. Ricky was a kind, free spirited individual who was always willing to lend a helping hand to his friends and family. In his younger years, he enjoyed fishing with his grandparents, John F. Schwartz and Silas Halcom. Ricky also enjoyed working on cars and was especially fond of Mustangs. Ricky never ceased to make others smile with his goofy personality and daredevil ways. He was an approachable man who had a way of creating everlasting impressions on those he made contact with and he never feared a challenge.

Ricky is survived by his children, Marissa L. Schwartz, Dylan J. Schwartz, and Alexis F. Schwartz; his mother, Susan M. (Rodney) Kiefer; his brothers, Jason E. Kiefer and Rodney S. (Samantha) Kiefer; his sister, Kailee M. Kiefer. He is also survived by his aunts and uncles, Bruce (Cheryl) Schwartz, John Schwartz, Paula (Kenneth) Boettcher, Laurie Schwartz, JoLynn (Brian) Schuh, Lynn (Bill) Cawthon, Leonard Halcom, Sue (Roy) Beaman, Gene (Judy) Halcom, Glenda (Ron) Malcolm, Janet Lundsten, and David (Kimberly) Halcom; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard S. Halcom; his grandparents, John F. Schwartz, Shirley M. Skelton, Silas and Fay Halcom; his uncle, Jeffrey A. Schwartz; and his cousins, Katie A. Boettcher and Rusty Cawthon.

The cremation rite was accorded privately. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, McHenry. For further information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends may share memories with his family.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 29, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
