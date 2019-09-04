|
Richard Jay Johnson
Born: August 20, 1936; in Woodstock, IL
Died: August 30, 2019; in Crystal Lake, IL
Richard Jay Johnson (Rip), 83, of Hebron, died Fri., Aug. 30 at Crystal Pines Health Care Center in Crystal Lake.
Richard was born Aug. 20, 1936, to Artell Leroy and Clara Helen (Rather) Johnson in Woodstock, IL. He was in the U.S. Army. On Dec. 20, 1986, he married Patricia May Berry in Woodstock, IL.
Richard was a mechanic most of his life, and was known as one of the best mechanics in the area. Before that, he had owned two service stations, worked at a Ford garage in Barrington, was a tavern owner, and serviced and repaired heavy equipment. He was a very generous person that was willing to help anyone. Rich belonged to the Harvard Moose Lodge, and enjoyed fishing, restoring cars, and being a snow bird traveling to their Texas home during the winter months.
Survivors include his wife Patricia (Berry) Johnson, 2 step-daughters Rose Donahue and Sharon Crandall, 4 step-sons Dennis Mott, Laurence Jenkins, John Jenkins, and Steven Kramer, 2 sisters Donna Bungard and Ella Tindall, 13 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers Artell, Norman, and Gerald, sister Carolyn, and step-son Russell Mott.
There will be a memorial gathering from 10 AM until the memorial service at 11:30 AM Saturday, Sept. 7 at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St., Harvard, IL. Rev. Eric Blachford. Inurnment will be private.
Memorials may be made to JourneyCare Foundation, 405 Lake Zurich Road, Barrington, IL 60010.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 4, 2019