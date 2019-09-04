|
Richard K. Heintz Sr.
Born: February 24, 1946 in Chicago, IL
Died: August 29, 2019; in North Chicago, IL
Richard K. "Heinie" Heintz Sr., age 73, of Crystal Lake, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center in North Chicago. He was born February 24, 1946 in Chicago to William Sr. and Gladys Ruth (Sullivan) Heintz. Richard married Jane Biondo on July 2, 1966.
After graduating from high school, Richard served his country in the United States Navy. Once completing his service in the Navy, Richard transitioned to the Village of Skokie Fire Department, where he became a career firefighter. Heinie retired from the Skokie Fire Department in 1997. After retirement, he moved to his home on the Fox River in Crystal Lake. Richard was an avid golfer and was also known by many as "Mr. Fix It". Whether it was computers, automotive, or appliances, he could fix anything.
Survivors include his loving wife of over 50 years, Jane, his daughter Melissa K. "Missy" Howard, his son Richard K. Jr. (Thu Doan) Heintz; four grandchildren, Daniel Patrick Howard, Grace Marie "Sugar Pie" Heintz, Olive Harper Heintz and Ellie Harlow Heintz.
In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Mueller, and brother, William R "Bud" Heintz Jr.
Family, friends and neighbors may gather at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 Charles J Miller Road McHenry IL 60050, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019. The funeral service will be at 12 p.m. with military and fire honors to follow.
For those wishing to send an expression of condolence, his family suggests memorials in Richard's name be made to the 100 Club of McHenry County. 875 N. Michigan Ave Suite 1351 Chicago IL 60611
Arrangements were entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends may leave an on-line condolence message for Richard's family.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 4, 2019