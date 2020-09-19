Richard L. Tibbitts
Born: January 16, 1947; in Elkhorn, WI
Died: September 16, 3030; in Lake Geneva, WI
Richard L. Tibbitts, 73, of Hebron, IL, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 3030 at Mercy Walworth Hospital at Lake Geneva, WI.
He was born in Elkhorn, WI on January 16, 1947, the son of the late Clifton and Luella (Pufahl) Tibbitts.
He attended Hebron United Methodist Church in Hebron, IL.
He was a graduate of Alden-Hebron High School in 1965 and obtained his bachelor degree from Illinois Wesleyan University.
Golfing was his game and his enjoyment.
He was employed as an accountant for McGrath Buick in Elgin, IL for over 50 years.
Richard is survived by a sister, Patricia (Tony) Amigh, of Austin, TX.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. Monday until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Monday Sept. 21, 2020 at Ehorn-Adams Funeral Home, 9625 Main St, Hebron, IL. Rev. Char Hoffmann will officiate. Due to the pandemic conditions, attendees are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.
Interment will be in McHenry County Memorial Park Cemetery in Woodstock, IL.
For information, please call 815 678-7311 or visit www.ehornadams.com
.