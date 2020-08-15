Richard Larue Gabrysiak
Born: December 10, 1955
Died: August 9, 2020
Richard Larue Gabrysiak, resident of Wonder Lake for 63 years, passed away on August 9, 2020. He was born in Chicago on December 10, 1955 and adopted at 3 days old by Chester and Mary Lou Gabrysiak. He was married on July 3, 1975 to Susan Carter (Married for 45 years). Richard received his GED at 30 and went forth to graduate from Mechanical Trade School. He worked for W Smith Cartage for 24 years, Waste Management for 3 years, and finally retired in February of 2019. He was diagnosed with lung cancer in early August and passed on August 9th from brain cancer.
Richard was an adventurous man who loved to be outdoors. Fishing, hunting, and scuba diving. He took great pride in his collection of "man toys": bikes, motorcycle, and guns. Richard loved animals, especially dogs.
He is survived by his wife, Susan, daughter, Rosemarie and her husband Rodney Morrow, his four grandchildren: Lindsy, Larson, Makalaa, and Landon, and his brother-in-law, William Carter of Waukesha.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Mary Lou, his brother, Johnny Gabrysiak, and his beloved daughter, Jeanna.
His family would like to thank everyone who helped him along in his journey to this point in his life, far too many to mention. May he go to his next journey knowing that he will be missed and loved by many. In God's hand - have a safe journey!
The family suggests that memorial donations be made to Save-A-Pet or any animal shelter.
There was a visitation service at Justen's Wonder Lake Funeral Home on Friday, August 14th from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Justen's Wonder Lake Funeral Home. For information, please call the funeral home at 815-728-0233 or visit www.justenfh.com
, where friends and loved ones may share memories of Richard on his tribute wall.