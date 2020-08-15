1/1
Richard Larue Gabrysiak
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Larue Gabrysiak

Born: December 10, 1955

Died: August 9, 2020

Richard Larue Gabrysiak, resident of Wonder Lake for 63 years, passed away on August 9, 2020. He was born in Chicago on December 10, 1955 and adopted at 3 days old by Chester and Mary Lou Gabrysiak. He was married on July 3, 1975 to Susan Carter (Married for 45 years). Richard received his GED at 30 and went forth to graduate from Mechanical Trade School. He worked for W Smith Cartage for 24 years, Waste Management for 3 years, and finally retired in February of 2019. He was diagnosed with lung cancer in early August and passed on August 9th from brain cancer.

Richard was an adventurous man who loved to be outdoors. Fishing, hunting, and scuba diving. He took great pride in his collection of "man toys": bikes, motorcycle, and guns. Richard loved animals, especially dogs.

He is survived by his wife, Susan, daughter, Rosemarie and her husband Rodney Morrow, his four grandchildren: Lindsy, Larson, Makalaa, and Landon, and his brother-in-law, William Carter of Waukesha.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Mary Lou, his brother, Johnny Gabrysiak, and his beloved daughter, Jeanna.

His family would like to thank everyone who helped him along in his journey to this point in his life, far too many to mention. May he go to his next journey knowing that he will be missed and loved by many. In God's hand - have a safe journey!

The family suggests that memorial donations be made to Save-A-Pet or any animal shelter.

There was a visitation service at Justen's Wonder Lake Funeral Home on Friday, August 14th from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Justen's Wonder Lake Funeral Home. For information, please call the funeral home at 815-728-0233 or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may share memories of Richard on his tribute wall.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Justen's Wonder Lake
7611 Hancock Drive
Wonder Lake, IL 60097
(815) 728-0233
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Justen's Wonder Lake Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved