Richard LeRoy Smith
Born: December 17, 1930; in Waukegan, IL
Died: July 19, 2020; in Ringwood, IL
Richard LeRoy Smith, age 89, of McHenry, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday morning, July 19, 2020, at Shepherd Premier Senior Living in Ringwood. Richard was born December 17, 1930, in Waukegan, Illinois, the son of Robert A. and Esther A. (Doetsch) Smith. On June 11, 1955, Richard married the love of his life Grace Ann Smith at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in McHenry. Grace Ann preceded Richard in death on September 15, 2002.
Following high school, Richard proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, being honorably discharged on February 9, 1950.
Richard worked at Great Lakes Naval Base and Fort Sheridan as a civilian accountant and financial officer. He loved to garden, spend time with his family and was fortunate to have traveled to Italy, Germany, Greece, Austria and many U.S. destinations as well. One of Richard's greatest joys was hosting a large crowd of family and friends at his home on Main Street for the annual Fiesta Days parade for more than 50 years.
Richard is survived by his loving children: Debbie (Randy) Glick, of McHenry, Illinois, Sandy (Bob) Lane, of Knoxville, Tennessee and Bob (Mandy) Smith, of Leicester, North Carolina; grandchildren: Lauren (Mike) Kranz, Brett Glick, Ryan (Katy) Lane and Ashley (Nikki Mentz) Lane; and great-grandchildren: Ayden Kranz, Bradley Kranz and Jack Lane; sister-in-law, Mary Thompson; niece, Heather (Jared) Lemmons; nephew, Ryan (Jen) Thompson; and several cousins. In addition to his wife, Ann Smith, Richard was preceded in death by his parents, and brother-in-law, Fred Thompson.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 P.M., on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry. Visitation will continue on Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 9-10:30 A.M. at the funeral home. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 A.M., in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Countryside Cemetery with military honors.
Memorials may be made in Richard's name to the McHenry Public Library, 809 N. Front Street, McHenry, IL 60050.
Due to the current public health concerns, face masks will be required and social distancing must be followed.
