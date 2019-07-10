Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Skaja Bachmann Funeral Home
7715 W. Route 14
Crystal Lake, IL 60012
(815) 455-2233
RICHARD BIESTEK
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Skaja Bachmann Funeral Home
7715 W. Route 14
Crystal Lake, IL 60012
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
RICHARD M. BIESTEK


1925 - 2019
RICHARD M. BIESTEK Obituary
Richard M. Biestek

Born: September 8, 1925; in Chicago, IL

Died: July 6, 2019; in Crystal Lake, IL

Richard M. Biestek age 93, passed away peacefully at Fair Oaks Healthcare Center on Saturday July 6, 2019. He was born September 8, 1925 in Chicago, the son of Andrew and Valerie Biestek.

Richard served in the U,S, Army Air Corps in WWII, he met the love of his life Millie Kaehler and they were married April 26, 1947 in Chicago. He went on to form his own business, Biestek Construction Company in 1949 and built many homes in Des Plaines and McHenry County. He was a member of the American Legion and an active member of St.Thomas the Apostle Church and the Knights of Columbus, he was the president and treasurer of the Nunda Township Pinochle Club for many years, and in his later years he came back to his hobby of woodcarving.

He is survived by his children; Cindy McNeilus, Arlene (David) Helmeid, Allen (Denise) Biestek, and Marty (Christine) Biestek. his grandchildren; Eric (Melinda) McNeilus, Sharol (Tom) Gersic, and twins Kevin and Melissa Biestek, his great grandchildren; Eric McNeilus Jr., Jack and Elizabeth McNeilus, Tyler, Mya, and Amelia Gersic.

He was preceded in death by his wife Millie in 2012 and a son-in-law Dale McNeilus in 2009.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Fair Oaks for the loving care of Richard during his time there.

Visitation Friday from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Skaja Bachmann Funeral Home, 7715 U.S. Hwy 14, Crystal Lake, Funeral Saturday 9:30 AM to St. Thomas the Apostle Church for 10:00 AM mass. Interment will be in Holcombville Cemetery. Funeral info 815-455-2233 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in the Northwest Herald from July 10 to July 12, 2019
