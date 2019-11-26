|
Richard M. Lavin
Born: June 12, 1954; in Chicago, IL
Died: November 23, 2019; in McHenry, IL
Richard M. Lavin, age 65, of McHenry, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital - McHenry.
He was born June 12, 1954 in Chicago to Martin W. and Margaret (Gray) Lavin. On August 14, 2016, he married Catalina Olivares in McHenry.
Richard was employed by the United States Postal Service in Palatine for 20 years. He will be remembered as a kind soul that loved people and life itself. Richard loved to tell jokes and make people laugh.
Survivors include his loving wife, Catalina; two brothers, John (Bonni-Lynn) Lavin and Mike Lavin, and a sister, Maureen (Tom) Head; and three nieces and three nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends may visit with his family from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday, November 25, 2019, at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry. The memorial service will be at 8 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.
For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 26, 2019