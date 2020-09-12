Richard Murren



Richard "Rich" Murren, 64, of Fox River Grove.



As long as you're here... those are the words that Rich thought should be on his headstone when he passed. A tradesman who was always busy with every "honey do list" for all of his loyal customers of Grove Home Repair. At age 64, Rich was still busy whether it was working on some project, looking for coupons for dinners out with good friends or serving the people of Fox River Grove with zoning board issues. Rich was a family man who treasured time spent with his children and grandchildren. They called him "Murrs" and they will cherish forever the memories of being tossed in the water at the lake, being held upside down to walk on the ceiling in the family room, or just hanging out with him. On August 30, 2020 Rich left behind his wife Mary, daughter Krissy and son Jason. His grandchildren, Grayson, Bailey, Avery and Kendall. His parents, John and Arlene. His brothers Ken, Allen, Andy and sisters Sue and Sheri. His son -in- law, Don and daughter- in-law, Kara. He was preceded in death by his biological father Clyde Stine.



Rich, as long as you are there... watch over us and give us a gentle nudge if we are messing up one of your projects.



In lieu of flowers donations to JourneyCare Hospice would be greatly appreciated.



A celebration of Rich's life will be held in the future.



For further information please contact the Morizzo Funeral Home and Cremation Services at 847.752.6444.





