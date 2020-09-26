Richard R. Rath
Born: June 15, 1934
Died: September 23, 2020
Richard R "Dick" Rath, 86, of Union passed away peacefully at Fair Oaks Care Facility in Crystal Lake, Illinois with his two daughters by his side.
Dick was born in Dundee Township 15 June 1934 to John F. and Minnie (Holtz) Rath. He grew up in Gilberts and at an early age started working for local farmers as a hired hand. By the time he graduated from Dundee High School in 1952 he was working full time as a farmer. A career would span over 50 years!
In 1969 he married Carolyn Schuman, and for over 40 years they shared their life and love for eachother.
Dick is survived by his children Sandra (Henry) Wozniel, Alan (Terri) Rath, Rick (Melissa) Rath, and Sherri (Ron) Moritz. His grandchildren, Phillip (Stacy) Wozniel , Joe (Kaely) Rath, David Rath, Mark Moritz and Paige Moritz DVM, his Great Grandchildren: Charlie and Addy Wozniel, Jackson Rath, A sister Darlene "Snooks" Olson, 2 brothers Lester "Duke" Rath and Paul Rath; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
In addition to his parents, he is proceeded in death his wife Carolyn in 2010, 3 brothers, and 8 sisters.
Funeral Services will be at 10 AM on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at St. John's United Church of Christ, 17824 Jefferson St., Union. Burial will follow in the Union Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Monday, Sept. 28 at the church from 4-8 PM and will continue on Tuesday morning from 9-10 am. Social Distancing and masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be directed to the church.
The James A. O'Connor Funeral Home in Huntley is assisting the family. Information (847)669-5111 or online at www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com