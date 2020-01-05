|
Richard R. Rozner, II
Born: June 8, 1957; in Bellwood, IL
Died: January 1, 2020; in Wonder Lake, IL
Richard R. Rozner, II, age 62, of Wonder Lake, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Rick was born June 8, 1957, in Bellwood, the son of Richard R. Sr and June (nee Besinger) Rozner.
Rick worked for many years in sales. He enjoyed cars, skiing, cooking, deep sea fishing, snorkeling and scuba diving. He loved traveling and spending time in the Bahamas, and especially enjoyed sharing a good knock-knock joke. More than anything in this world, Rick loved spending time with his loving son Ricky, who was his pride and joy. Rick will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Rick is survived by his loving son, Richard R. "Ricky" Rozner, III; sisters, Lisa (Daniel) Rozner McCord and Deborah Rozner Bond; along with aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Richard Sr and June Rozner, Rick was preceded in death by his infant sister, Cindy Rozner and brother, Ronald Gary Rozner.
For service and burial information, please email Rick's son Ricky at: [email protected]
Colonial Funeral Home is assisting the Rozner Family.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 5, 2020