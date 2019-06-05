Richard R. Rippy



Born: May 13, 1932; in Morrison, IL



Died: June 3, 2019; Algonquin, IL



Richard (Dick) R. Rippy, 87, of Algonquin passed away on June 3, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on May 13, 1932 at home in Morrison, IL to Raymond & Lila (Hines) Rippy. He was a great brother to Kathryn (Billie) Hicks and Thomas (Pat) Rippy. He graduated from Barrington High School. He served in the U.S. Army from March 1952 to Dec 1953, completing boot camp at Ft. Riley, KS. He served in Korea as a pole lineman as corporal in Signal Battalion #440 attached to 5th air force. He proudly showed everyone his album of his Korea slides he took. He was awarded the Korean service ribbon, United Nations service medal, National Defense service medal, and Good Conduct medal. He married Linda on February 13, 1954 at the Cook County Courthouse and have been married for 65 years. They celebrated their 40th & 50th anniversaries with family at their favorite restaurant "The Milk Pail ". He worked at Jewel Tea Company after the service. Then he worked as a carpenter and homebuilder for over 50 years until he retired. He got his private pilot's license back in the 60's & enjoyed flying for over 45 years, logging many miles in the sky & at the LITH airport. He owned several planes: Tripacer, Musketeer 8699M, & his awesome Bonanza 9517Q. He shared his adventurous spirit with his family with lots of travel across U.S. & to many other countries. Favorites included Grand Canyon, Lake Powell, Colorado river rafting, Oshkosh, Bahamas, Florida Keys. He restored cars & tractors. He collected cadillacs, tractors, airplane parts, coins, guns, license plates, cameras, hats, & a 1910 Model T Ford. He is survived by his wife Linda and his 5 daughters: Janet (Bruce) Beth, Joyce (Craig) Carlson, Nancy (Wayne) Stanko, Marlene (Al) Tres, Kathy (Mike) Weil. He has 12 grandchildren: Katie Beth, Brad (Jessica) Beth, Delilah (David) Moeller, Adrienne Carlson, Eric Carlson, Jeff Carlson, Kelly (Alex) Beda, Kerry Stanko, Samantha Tres, Aaron Tres, Kaelyn Weil, Andrew Weil. He has 5 nephews & 5 nieces: Diane, Ray, Dawn, Bill, Mike, Dan, LeeAnne, Marybeth, Angie, Jeremy. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Immanuel Lutheran School of Palatine. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 300 Jefferson St., Algonquin. Visitation will be on Friday morning at the church from 9:00 A.M. until the time of services. A luncheon to follow at Lake in the Hills (LITH) Airport. Burial procession to Union Cemetery at 2:00 P.M. Wait Ross Allanson Funeral & Cremation Services Chapel, 201 S. Main St., Algonquin is assisting the family. 847-658-4232 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com. Published in the Northwest Herald on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary