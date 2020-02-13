|
Richard Robert Konecnik
Born: April 16, 1944
Died: February 10, 2020
Richard Robert Konecnik, passed away on February 10, 2020. He was born on April 16, 1944 to Martin and Genevieve Konecnik. He was the devoted husband of 49 years to Carol (Hizel) Konecnik. He was the loving father of Craig, Keith Konecnik, Renee (John) Nelson, Kathleen (Adrian) Baca, Genevieve (Michael) Gregory, and Zachary (Sendy) Konecnik. He was the cherished grandfather of 24. The dear brother of Kenneth (Joan) Konecnik. Fond uncle to Jill and Kyle (Robyn) Konecnik and a friend to many. Rich had an adventurous spirit. He had his motorcycle license, boat, pilots license and ran his own business as a Mold Designer. He set the example that you can pursue many varied interests!
Visitation at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, 500 West Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from11am-1pm. Graveside service at 2:15pm at St. Mary's Cemetery, 917 Auburn St, Rockford, IL 61103. For info call the funeral home at (815) 459-1760.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Oratory, 517 Elm St, Rockford, IL 61102
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 13, 2020