Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
500 West Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-1760
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
500 West Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:15 PM
St. Mary's Cemetery
917 Auburn St,
Rockford, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Konecnik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Robert Konecnik


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Robert Konecnik Obituary
Richard Robert Konecnik

Born: April 16, 1944

Died: February 10, 2020

Richard Robert Konecnik, passed away on February 10, 2020. He was born on April 16, 1944 to Martin and Genevieve Konecnik. He was the devoted husband of 49 years to Carol (Hizel) Konecnik. He was the loving father of Craig, Keith Konecnik, Renee (John) Nelson, Kathleen (Adrian) Baca, Genevieve (Michael) Gregory, and Zachary (Sendy) Konecnik. He was the cherished grandfather of 24. The dear brother of Kenneth (Joan) Konecnik. Fond uncle to Jill and Kyle (Robyn) Konecnik and a friend to many. Rich had an adventurous spirit. He had his motorcycle license, boat, pilots license and ran his own business as a Mold Designer. He set the example that you can pursue many varied interests!

Visitation at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, 500 West Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from11am-1pm. Graveside service at 2:15pm at St. Mary's Cemetery, 917 Auburn St, Rockford, IL 61103. For info call the funeral home at (815) 459-1760.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Oratory, 517 Elm St, Rockford, IL 61102
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -