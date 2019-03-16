|
Richard Schneider
Born: February 3, 1950
Died: March 12, 2019
Richard "Rick" Schneider, of Cary, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the age of 69. He was born February 3, 1950 in Evanston, the son of the late Francis and Laura Schneider.
Rick proudly served his country in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War.
Rick was the loving husband of Janet; beloved father of Traci (Lonnie) Fischer and Richard Schneider, Jr.; cherished grandfather of Dylan Schneider and Logan Fischer; and loving brother of Paul (Donna) Schneider and Becky (Tom) Arnold.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Schneider.
Services for Rick will be held privately.
Donations may be made in Rick's memory to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St, Ste. 800, Miami, FL 33131 or by visiting www.parkinson.org
Arrangements were entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019