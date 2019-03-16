Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Richard Schneider


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Schneider Obituary
Richard Schneider

Born: February 3, 1950

Died: March 12, 2019

Richard "Rick" Schneider, of Cary, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the age of 69. He was born February 3, 1950 in Evanston, the son of the late Francis and Laura Schneider.

Rick proudly served his country in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War.

Rick was the loving husband of Janet; beloved father of Traci (Lonnie) Fischer and Richard Schneider, Jr.; cherished grandfather of Dylan Schneider and Logan Fischer; and loving brother of Paul (Donna) Schneider and Becky (Tom) Arnold.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Schneider.

Services for Rick will be held privately.

Donations may be made in Rick's memory to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St, Ste. 800, Miami, FL 33131 or by visiting www.parkinson.org

Arrangements were entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019
