Richard C Simons



Born: October 7, 1947; in Chicago, IL



Died: June 6, 2019; in Fitchburg, WI



Richard C Simons, 71, died on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care in Fitchburg, WI following a brief illness. Following cremation, a private memorial will be held at a later date.



Rich was born in Chicago, IL on October 7, 1947, the son of the late Paul and Mae (Haack) Simons.



He is survived by his wife of 50 years, JoAnn (Kasprzak) Simons; his son, Jeffrey (Ginny) Simons; his daughter, Janet (Michael) Leblebijian; his son, Paul (Kori) Simons; and his daughter, Laura (Joseph) Siwek; his ten grandchildren, Ava, Cooper, Tanner, Joaquin, Sonny, Nicholas, Lillie, Maggie, Beatrice & Bernadette; his brother Ronald (Mary Ellen) Simons; his sister-in-laws, Marie Mann and Denise (Arthur) Eckert; many nieces and nephews; and his lifelong friends, Ronald & Bonnie Medill.



He was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Thomas Kasprzak and Randy (John) Mann; his sisters-in-law, Debbie (Kasprzak) Schavey and Patricia (Kasprzak) Rekart.



He met his wife, JoAnn, in their teenage years and were childhood sweethearts. They were married in 1968 at St Albert The Great Catholic Church in Burbank, IL. After graduating from Reavis High School in 1965, he went on to earn his baccalaureate degree in Accounting from Aurora College in 1969.



In the 1970's, he began a successful career as an Accountant in residential housing construction. He retired at the age of sixty from Lakewood Homes as their Chief Financial Officer. He also volunteered his time and financial expertise as Treasurer at his local church. It should be noted that the Pastor promised him a spot in Heaven for his work.



Rich loved the outdoors, pontooning, camping, walking around the block, people-watching, sitting in his barn, and riding his Harley. He also loved listening to music, in particular, The Eagles and Fleetwood Mac.



In lieu of flowers, please consider honorary donations to any of the following charitable organizations:



https://www.agrace.org



https://www.calsangels.org/



https://www.optionsandadvocacy.org



https://www.cancer.org Published in the Northwest Herald on June 13, 2019