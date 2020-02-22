|
Richard T. Barrett
Richard T. Barrett, Age 95, of Huntley, IL passed away on Feb. 3, 2020.
Loving husband of Marcelene, Devoted Father of Marylou (Ken) Head and preceded in death by daughter Jean (Phil) Radtke and wife, Dorothy. Richard is also survived by stepchildren Cheryl (Dave) Young, Greg (Pam) Adams, Jeffrey (Elena) Adams, David (Teresa) Adams, 7 step grandsons, 1 step granddaughter, and 8 great grand children.
He proudly served in the Army during World War II. He was a lifelong employee of Illinois Bell. An avid golfer and lover of music, Richard was a true sports fanatic for all Chicago teams.
A private service will be held. Memorials may be directed to .
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 22, 2020