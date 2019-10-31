|
Richard T. Quinn Jr.
Born: July 25, 1931; in Chicago, IL
Died: Oct. 27, 2019; in Cary, IL
Richard T. Quinn Jr., 88, of Hampshire, formerly of Carpentersville passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Three Oaks in Cary.
He was born July 25, 1931, in Chicago the son of Richard T. Sr. and Nora (Fahey) Quinn. He married Darlene Sperling in 1953 in Chicago. Mr. Quinn was a US Air Force veteran serving in the Korean War. Richard and Darlene made their home in Carpentersville for 53 years before moving to Hampshire. He worked at O'Hare Field as an aircraft electrician.
He is survived by his 5 children, Richard (Rebecca) of Crystal Lake, Darlene Quinn of Clovis, CA, Susan (Karl) Follman of Hampshire, Timothy Quinn of Carpentersville, and Raymond (Dawn) Quinn of Genoa; 13 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Kate Nordness.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Darlene on Oct. 19, 2018; a brother, Patrick; and a sister, Mary Ellen (Stanley) Brown.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be directed to the American Parkinson's Disease Assoc. at www.apdaparkinson.org
Memorial Services will be at a later date.
The Fredrick Funeral Home in Hampshire is assisting the family. Info (847) 683-2711 or online at www.fredrickfuneralhome.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 31, 2019