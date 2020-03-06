|
Richard Trizzino
Born: June 18, 1930; in Joliet, IL
Died: March 4, 2020; in Crystal Lake, IL
Richard Trizzino, 89, of Huntley, formerly of Joliet passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Fountains in Crystal Lake.
He was born June 18, 1930 in Joliet, the son of Paul and Sophie (Panepinto) Trizzino.
His greatest joy in life was his family and he loved following his children's activities and attending family celebrations. He enjoyed woodworking and playing cards.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Judy (Tonelli); and their six children, Sherri (Rick) Knupp, Scott (Mary) Trizzino, Tracy (Mark) Jacobson, Mark (Kathy) Trizzino, Lindy (Michael) Lange, and Kristy (George) Stumpf; 18 grandchildren, Charissa (Matt) Stodola, Christopher (Lindsey) Knupp, Christina (Tom) Alex, David and Michael Trizzino, Eric (Natalie), and Gina Jacobson, Nick (Emma), Joey, Lisa, and Julianne Trizzino, Nicole and Ryan Lange, Amrika, Austin, Aaron, Ashton, and Alexis Stumpf; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Rose Pullara; and brothers, Paul and Eugene Trizzino.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 PM on Monday, March 9 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Rd., Huntley with Military Honors following. Burial will be in the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Visitation will be prior to mass from 12:00 to 1:00pm.
Flowers not requested per the families wishes.
Information (847)669-5111 or online at www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 6, 2020