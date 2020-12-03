Richard W. Gorski
Richard W. Gorski, M.D., a longtime resident of McHenry County, passed away on November 25, 2020 in Rockford. Richard was born to Thaddeus R. and Irene F. (Vondra) Gorski. In 1966, he married Kristina Zur at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Church in Chicago. Richard proudly served in the U. S. Navy Medical Corps from 1968 until 1975. At the time of his discharge, he achieved the rank of Lieutenant Commander.
Richard was trained as an orthopedic surgeon and served the McHenry County Area.
Dr. Gorski is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kristina; his children, Steven, Michael (Heidi), Matthew (Erin), Kathleen (Bill), Margaret(Doug) and Phillip(Molly); Grandchildren Amanda, Madi, Grace, Abby, Brody, Max, Will, Ellie, Joe, Jim, Sarah, and Eric.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, John, in infancy.
The family requests that, because of the current pandemic, the visitation and services be limited to close friends and family. The family plans on having an open celebration of life / memorial when it is safer to gather in large numbers (hopefully Summer 2021). In accordance with public gatherings restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing. The funeral home staff will monitor capacity limits and up to 10 people in at a time.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. The funeral blessing will be at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be in Christ the King Catholic Cemetery, Wonder Lake. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Justen Funeral Home & Crematory in McHenry. For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400 or visit www.justenfh.com
, where friends and loved ones may share memories of Richard on his tribute wall.