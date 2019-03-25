Rick Wynn Schaefer



Born: November 10, 1964



Died: March 17, 2019



Rick Wynn Schaefer unexpectedly passed away on March 17, 2019. He was born in Chicago on November 10, 1964, to Florence and Howard Schaefer. Rick was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs, Bears, Bulls and Blackhawks even when he moved to Florida. On January 9, 1993, Rick married the love of his life Antoinette Griseta and they were married for 26 wonderful years. No one will ever have a love like theirs.



Together they had two beautiful children, Michael Joshua and Samantha Lee. Rick was a loving husband, phenomenal father/father figure, brother, uncle, son, son in law, cousin, and friend. While working for UPS for 13 years, Rick received his Bachelor's degree in teaching from Northeastern University and later received a Master's degree from National-Louis University. Rick will forever be missed as a Special Education teacher and a swim coach. His passion and devotion to his students will be missed. He made a positive impact on everyone he encountered. Rick helped his students better themselves in life. Coach Rick affected thousands of students and athletes from Illinois to Florida all while being an excellent father. Rick never coached athletes to win. He coached them to be team players and what it meant to belong to a well-rounded team. In 2018, Rick and his family pursued their lifelong dream and moved to Florida. When Rick wasn't working at various jobs that he loved, he enjoyed buying d cor for their new home with Antoinette. Rick also enjoyed traveling with his family and his two dogs. Rick Schaefer will forever be in our hearts.



Survived by his loving wife, Antoinette, son, Michael, daughter, Samantha; Loving son-in-law of John and Susan Griseta; brother-in law, Joseph Griseta and his wife, Desiree, sister -in-law, Cristina Mazzanti; and his 12 nieces and nephews.



The Florida Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10 Harbor Isle East, Fort Pierce, Florida 34949 in the Clubhouse from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.



The Illinois Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2400 Grove Lane, Cary, Illinois 60013, in the Cary Country Club from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Published in the Northwest Herald from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2019