Diane E. Rimmer, 68, of Twin Lakes, WI passed away unexpectedly on April 15, 2019. She was born May 25, 1950 in Chicago, IL to the late Bernard and Ethel Kolb.



On December 1, 1973 she married her loving husband, Jack Rimmer. Diane was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother who valued God and her family above all things. She worked as a fourth and fifth grade teacher in the Johnsburg school district for 22 years where she touched countless lives. She volunteered at Mainstay Therapeutic Farm on a weekly basis for many years and found immense value in that work. She loved her home and found great joy the simple activities of maintaining it. She had an affinity towards animals, especially horses and her dog Shtiya. She is survived by her husband, Jack Rimmer; her daugher Kristiane (Mark) Waters; her 4 grandchildren Jack, Maye, Holly, and Erick; her brother Fred Kolb (Kitty); and countless family and friends.



Memorial Visitation will take place on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Colonial Funeral Home 591 Ridgeview Dr., McHenry, IL. Visitation will continue Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 10:00am with a funeral mass to follow at 11:00am at The Church of Holy Apostles 5211 Bull Valley Rd, McHenry IL. If desired memorial donations may be made to her parish, The Church of Holy Apostles.



Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 19, 2019