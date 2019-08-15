|
Richard Wadell Young
Born: January 29, 1944
Died: May 20, 2019
Richard Wadell Young, (75) of Woodstock, IL passed away on Monday, May 20th 2019. Rich was born January 29th 1944. Rich graduated Niles Township Community High School in 1963. Rich served honorably in the United States Marine Corps from 1963 to 1969. He was also an honorably retired McHenry County Sheriff Officer. Rich was the Commander of American Legion Post 491 McHenry, IL. Rich was an active member in the Marine Corps League of McHenry County Detachment 1009 and Marine Corps League's Devil Dogs, North Pound #369. Rich's loving wife Monica Young passed away December 4th 2018. They are survived by their fur-kids Patches, Bear, and Chessie.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to The Friends of NRA at www.friendsofnra.org, The American Legion Post 491, 1331 N. Riverside Drive, McHenry, IL 60050 or The Marine Corps League of Mchenry County DET 1009, PO Box 311, Woodstock, IL 60098.Services will be held August 17th 2019 from 1:00PM till 3:00PM at the gazebo in Veterans Park, 3400 Pearl Street, McHenry IL 60050.Arrangements were entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, McHenry, IL.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 15, 2019