Rita A. Mistretta
Died: June 26, 2020
PALM BAY, Fla. – Rita A. Mistretta, age 84 of Palm Bay, FL and formerly of Crystal Lake, IL, passed away peacefully Friday, June 26, 2020 after a long battle with end-stage lung disease.
She looked forward to evenings watching PBS Masterpiece, enjoyed days rummaging for vintage and antique finds, was a member of the American Sewing Guild and was passionate about sewing, quilting, and multiple arts and crafting. Over the years, she also volunteered at Sherman Hospital and the Swallow Thrift Store.
Rita loved Christmas and hosting annual Christmas dinners for family and friends, which for many years, included homemade manicotti with her much-loved gravy (tomato sauce) and lovingly made desserts, especially the Italian pastry cannoli.
She was a life-long, Cubs fan whose dream of a World Series championship was realized in 2016. She loved her companion dogs Wrigley, Max, and Buttons with the same passion, and we share her hope that she reunited with them at the Rainbow Bridge.
Rita is survived by Peter, her loving husband of 53 years, daughters Christine Mistretta of Minneapolis, MN and Cathy Mistretta of Palm Bay, FL, stepsons Joseph Mistretta (Mary), Peter Mistretta (Marie) and Tony Mistretta (Linda), grandchildren Michael and Samantha, sisters Geri Jackson and Ce Ohnesorg, brothers-in law Jim Tonyan and Ken Mortimer, and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Jerome and Gladys (Monico) Ohnesorg.
Due to COVID 19, a Celebration of Life will be held in Crystal Lake once it is safe to gather. If so desired, memorials can be made in Rita's name to local animal shelters Angel's Wings (www.onangelswings.org
) or Helping Paws Animal Shelter (www.helpingpaws.net
).