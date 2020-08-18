Rita Toohey Roccaforte
Born: September 29, 1929
Died: August 10, 2020
Rita Toohey Roccaforte, 90, was welcomed into her eternal home on Monday, August 10, 2020 surrounded by family after a brief stay at JourneyCare Hospice.
Rita was born in Spalding, Nebraska on September 29, 1929, one of six children born to Jules and Mary Toohey. She spent her childhood and young adult life in Omaha. On May 2, 1953, she married the love of her life, Lewis Roccaforte, and together they raised a family of eight children.
Rita was first and foremost a devoted, patient and caring mother. She instilled in her children her compassion and concern for others; if they were ever feeling sorry for themselves, she was quick to insist they "do something for someone else instead."
She will be remembered by those who love her for her wit and wisdom, her kindness, her quiet strength and faith in God, her love of sweets, silly songs and puns (both good and bad!), and her delicious cinnamon rolls. She was blessed with a remarkable memory that never ceased to amaze all who knew her.
Rita is survived by her husband of 67 years, Lewis Roccaforte, and children: Mary (Jeff) Chemelewski of Cary IL; Peter Roccaforte of Cleveland, OH, Jane (Bob) Kreha of Grand Rapids, MI; Michael (Deb) Roccaforte of Carmel, IN; Teresa DeFelice of Winter Garden, FL; Ann (Keven) David of Elmhurst, IL; and David (Tricia Stewart) Roccaforte of Spring Grove, IL; sisters Margaret (George) Johnson of Omaha, NE and Elizabeth Toohey, O.P. of Minneapolis, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Robert Edward, Gerald, and John Toohey and son, Thomas Roccaforte.
Rita leaves behind 18 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren plus one on the way. She took great delight and pride in their activities and accomplishments. She and Lew always remembered to send a birthday card!
The family will gather together to celebrate her life with a private Mass and memorial. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a support fund for Assisted Living Caregivers and CNAs at www.nahcaCNA.org/
. Condolences may be sent to Lewis at Azpira Place, 795 Rand Road, Lake Zurich 60047.