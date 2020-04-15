Rita Ungvarsky Born: March 16, 1943; in Streator, IL Died: April 10, 2020; in Oshkosh, WI Rita Ungvarsky (nee Winkler) of Crystal Lake, Illinois died peacefully on Good Friday, April 10, 2020 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Rita was born on March 16, 1943 in Streator, Illinois to Theodore and Margaret Winkler. She graduated from Streator Twp High School in 1961 and from St. Xavier College (Chicago, IL) in 1965 with a Bachelor's degree in Nursing. She lived in her adopted city of Crystal Lake, Illinois for close to 50 years. Rita worked for many years as a respected Registered Nurse in various Chicagoland hospitals before transitioning in mid-life to case management work. She was a valued case management employee of UniCare, an Anthem company, until her retirement in 2007. Rita had great taste and an eye for design. Her home was her castle, brushed in muted shades of purple. She enjoyed creating fine dinner parties and luncheons with her Gourmet Group friends; attending book club, AAUW events, and Sunday mass; going to Steppenwolf Theatre with treasured friends Kathy and Dwight Dalton; and flipping through her extensive magazine collection. She also loved to shop for unique items; especially in Door County, Wisconsin - her favorite place on earth. The highlight of Rita's year was her annual trip there with her close friends. Rita was a good friend and sister, devoted daughter, and a loving aunt. Her laughter and good humor shined brightly in her final years, to the delight of her daughters. Rita is survived by her daughters Amy Foley (Mike) of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Ann Ungvarsky (André Fernon) of Dublin, Ireland; grandchildren Emily, Michael, and Matthew Foley, and Arlo Ungvarsky Fernon; sisters Barbara Winkler and Margaret Benner; and her many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved father and mother Theodore and Margaret Winkler (nee Nowag); sisters Mary Ann Kaschke and Helen Winkler; and nephew Stephen Kaschke. Due to social distancing restrictions, Rita's internment and memorial service will take place in Crystal Lake, Illinois at a later date. Details will follow.

Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 15, 2020.