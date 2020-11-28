Rob Daniel Thomas
Born: July 12, 1960; St. Charles
Died: November 16, 2020; Plymouth, Wisconsin
The poetry and art from the gentle and laughing heart has stopped. Rob Daniel Thomas passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 in Plymouth, Wisconsin. The poetry and art began when he was born on July 12, 1960 in St. Charles, Illinois.
Rob moved to McHenry, Illinois when he was in first grade and continued his education through graduation from McHenry West High School in 1978. Always the family clown, he greeted each day with a smile and laughter and could make lifelong friends from a room full of strangers.
One of his great loves was the theater and for years he was active at the Woodstock Opera House in both the Town Square Players and Woodstock Musical Theater Company. He began behind the scenes as a prop man (his nickname was "scrounge" for his uncanny ability to find props), in creative set construction and management. Later he evolved into a versatile character actor in such productions as: Fiddler on the Roof, Damn Yankees, Nightwatch, Grease, Camelot, Li?l Abner, Company, Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, South Pacific and, at Stage Left Café in Woodstock, Picasso at the Lapine Agile which went on the road to perform at the Stoughton Opera House in Wisconsin.
Later, Rob developed as a talented poet and collage artist. His works are owned by friends and collectors throughout the Midwest. He loved nature and spent many hours hiking, camping, fishing and canoeing both alone with his muse and sharing his joy with his family. An evening around a campfire, swapping tales and music with Rob, is a cherished memory by many of his friends.
He loved the forests, fields and streams wherever he lived. Much of his poetry and art was inspired during the hours and days he spent hiking, camping and fishing.
Rob is survived by his children; Savannah Thomas of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin; Zoe Meyer-Thomas of Billings, Montana, and Augie Meyer-Thomas of Woodstock, Illinois, and his grandson, Roan Natschke of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin; his siblings; Sean Thomas of the Village of Lakewood, Illinois, Brett Thomas of Littleton, Colorado, and Kelly Hawthorne (nee Thomas) of Raytown, Missouri, and his father, Weg Thomas of McHenry, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his mother, Peggy Thomas of McHenry, Illinois.
A Celebration of Life will be planned when weather and Covid 19 permit. Should you wish to make a contribution in remembrance of Rob, please contact the McHenry County Conservation Foundation at their website: mchenryconservation.org
where a donation may be made online.