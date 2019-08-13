|
|
Robert A. Kerill
Born: December 21, 1929; in Chicago, IL
Died: August 6, 2019; in Woodstock, IL
Robert A. Kerill, age 89, of Richmond, IL passed away Tuesday August 6, 2019 at JourneyCare in Woodstock, IL.
He was born December 21, 1929 in Chicago, the son of Andrew and Josephine (Zukowski) Kerill.
He was married to Rosemary (nee Kleppe) on June 21, 2002, in Woodstock. He was previously married to Joan Sorby in 1953 and she passed away in 1998.
He was a lifetime and very active member of the Moose, most recently the McHenry Moose Lodge #691 and a member of the Rod and Gun club with the Moose.
He served in the U.S. Army Air Force as a A/1C in the Korean War from Feb. 1951 to Oct. 1954. He was a member of the American Legion Post # 703 in Fox Lake.
He worked as a lithographer at Schwak Graphic Printing Chicago for over 30 years retiring 1991 and was a member of the Chicago Graphic Arts Union #458.
Golf was his favorite activity along with working on the computer and traveling.
Robert is survived by his wife Rosemary; two sons Bruce (Carol) Kerill and Mark Kerill; a step daughter, Cindy (Dave) Dombkowski and two step sons John (Debbie) Sorby and Mark (the late Thesia) Sorby; 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
He was preceded by a daughter Laura Kerill and a brother.
Memorial visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. Friday Aug. 16, 2019 until the Celebration of Life services at 2:00 p.m. at Ehorn-Adams Funeral Home 10011 Main St (Route 12) Richmond, IL with military honors to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to The Salvation Army or Mooseheart Mooseheart, IL 60539.
Private family interment will be at a later date.
For information, please call 815 678-7311 or visit www.ehornadams.com
Published in the Northwest Herald from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019