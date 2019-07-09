Northwest Herald Obituaries
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-2400
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
Robert Allan Dorosh


1947 - 2019
Robert Allan Dorosh Obituary
Robert Allan Dorosh

Born: June 8, 1947; in Chicago, IL

Died: July 2, 2019; in Hines, IL

Robert Allan Dorosh, age 72, of Crystal Lake, formerly of Chicago, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Edward Hines Veterans Hospital. He was born June 8, 1947 in Chicago to Raymond and Mary Dorosh (Busha).Formerly of Chicago, Robert settled in Crystal Lake 15 years ago. He was a member of Union Local 786, and worked many years driving for the Meyer Concrete Plant in Algonquin. He also spent some time as a cab driver. Robert enjoyed taking his boat on the Fox River, and building & flying remote control planes. He was also a free spirit who loved playing the lottery and taking trips to Las Vegas.

Robert proudly served in the U.S. Army as a Combat Engineer, and Army Recruiter. He helped build bridges and roadways in Thailand and Vietnam during the war. He was a proud Vietnam Veteran, loving uncle, and a friend to many.

Robert is survived by his nephew, Steven Skotzko; six nieces, Sandy, Sherry, Stacey, Samantha, Judy, Jennifer: and his nephew, Jeffrey.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his two brothers, Steve and Jerry.

Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. The funeral blessing will be at 2 p.m. with military honors to follow.

For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends may leave an on-line condolence message for Robert's family.
Published in the Northwest Herald from July 9 to July 11, 2019
