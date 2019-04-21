Robert Allen Berschet



Robert Allen Berschet, age 79, died peacefully in his Naples, Florida home on February 8, 2019. He was the son of Walter and Esther (nee Busse) Berschet of Mt. Prospect, IL who operated the family farm on Golf Road. Bob was the youngest of five siblings: Evelyn Meta Herzog, Marvin Walter, Lorraine Esther Epley Hoyt, and Walter Carl.



He attended St. John's Lutheran Church and grade school and graduated from Arlington Heights High School in 1958. In 1960 he married Judith Ann Moehling of Mt. Prospect, IL. Bob and Judy bought Riley View Farm in Marengo, IL where they raised their four children, Sara, Ruth, Rob and Katherine. Until his retirement Bob was a truck driver and farmer. In addition to being a proud father of four he was grandfather of seven grandchildren, and uncle to 21 nieces and nephews.



He is survived by his children Sara Beth Berschet of Laurel Maryland, Ruth Ann Kauls (Scott) of North Oaks, MN, Robert John Berschet (Helen "Penny" Burdick) of Marengo, Il and Katherine Ann Berschet Nelson (David) of Rochester, MN., sister Lorraine Esther Epley Hoyt of Ellison Bay, WI and brother Walter Carl Berschet of Marshall, WI.



Visitation, funeral and internment will be at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1100 Linneman Road, Mt. Prospect, IL 60056 on April 25, 2019. Visitation is 1030-1130hrs with service and internment to directly follow. A luncheon will be held at Wyndham Garden O'Hare Hotel, 2550 Landmier Road, Elk Grove Village, 60007.



In Lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, Mt. Prospect, Il. Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary