Robert Anderson
Robert "Jack" Anderson 85 of Johnsburg, IL passed away peacefully on September 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Jack was born in Iowa City, IA to James and Gladys (Sparrowgrove) Anderson. He attended Ela Vernon High School (currently Lake Zurich High School) where he met the love of his life, Karen. Jack worked for the Chicago and Northwestern and Burlington-Northern Railroads for 43 years. Jack's smile and joyful personality left a lasting mark on all who knew him. Time with his family is what he cherished the most, and there could never have been a more proud grandpa. His grandkids felt his love and knew he was their biggest fan. Cubbie blue ran through Jack's veins and he was never seen without his cub's hat.
Jack is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Karen, his beloved children; Jan (Ralph) Pasquinelli, William (Marcie) Anderson, Lori Anderson, Robert (Rena) Anderson, grandchildren; Anthony (Melissa) Pasquinelli, Elise Pasquinelli, Cecylia and Jackson Anderson, great grandsons; Jase and Wes Pasquinelli.
He was preceded in death by his siblings and their spouses; Betty (Charles) Friedel, James (Pearl) Anderson, Richard (Helen) Anderson, Madeline (Mike) Sperduto, Joanne (James) Cozzi, Jean (Mike) Gelfo, Donald Anderson, Judy (Austin) Wintersteen.
Visitation will be Sunday September 22, 2019 from 1 to 5pm with a 5:00 service at Joyful Harvest Church 5050 N. Johnsburg Rd, Johnsburg, 1160051. 847-497-4569. Burial will be private.
Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc 847-833-2928.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 21, 2019