Robert Anthony Fortino



Born: October 7, 1939; in Brooklyn, NY



Died: May 28, 2019; in Fontana, WI



Robert Anthony Fortino was born October 7, 1939 in Brooklyn, New York to Louis and Theresa (D'Ambrosio) Fortino. He passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at his home in Fontana.



Bob was bigger than life. An active guy who loved many things... skiing, dancing, sailing, fine wines, traveling, his friends and most of all, his family. He could fix anything and was the neighborhood handyman. He spoiled his wife, the luckiest woman in the land. He had a successful career in the steel erecting business from which he retired in 2002.



Robert is survived by his wife Linda (Michalson), whom he married on August 3, 1991 in Barrington, Illinois; his daughter Lisa Langfoss; daughter-in-law Carolyn Fortino; grandchildren Kyle, Katherine, Elise, and Bradley; sister LuAnne Verive; brother Louis (Pam) Fortino; as well as many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents and son Robert Fortino.



There will be a Celebration of the Man, the Myth, the Legend on Friday, June 14 at Abbey Springs in Fontana at 10:00, luncheon following. All are welcome. Please bring stories.



For more information call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171 Published in the Northwest Herald on June 1, 2019