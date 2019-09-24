|
Robert Botts
Born: February 26, 1940; in Woodstock, IL
Died: September 21, 2019; in Elgin, IL
Robert "Bob" Botts age 79, of Harvard, Illinois and formerly a longtime resident of Algonquin since 1968, passed away on September 21, 2019 at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin with his loving family at his side.
He was born in Woodstock, Illinois on February 26, 1940 the loving son of Joseph and Lillian (Stone) Botts.
Bob was a proud U.S. Army Veteran. During his deployment to Germany he learned a great deal while serving on the medical support team.
Bob had a long career in fireproofing and insulation of commercial buildings, where he worked his way up quickly to superintendent and ended his career part owner of his own company. He was a great mentor to many.
Bob's second love was riding his Harley, given to him by his first love, "Flower" (Jean). You could call him a sports enthusiast because of his love of tennis, boating, keeping up with the Cubs and the Bears, and cheering on his children, nephews, and grandchildren in their sporting events. He was always the loudest fan! The kids said they could hear him over everyone. He also loved to sing and was a joy to watch or be with on the dance floor.
As a special niece said, "He was always the perfect example of how a man should be, strong, tough, loving and kind."
He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Jean M. (Wolfgram) Botts who he married on May 27, 1961, his loving children Mike (Elizabeth) Gospodarek, Tami (Wirt) Rodgers, Patti Botts, and Kelly Bruski; his cherished grandchildren, Michael (Oksana) Gospodarek, Melissa (Eric) Klar, Mark Rodgers, Kent (Sara) Rodgers, Kelsie Botts, Molly Botts, Robbie Botts, Jake Botts, Brandon Bruski, Patrick Bruski; his 4 great-grandchildren; his dear siblings, Bonnie (Wayne) Bicknase of Sun City West, Arizona, Patricia Self of Mesa, Arizona, and Barbara Hutchinson of Mesa, Arizona. He was also a dear uncle of many.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his son, Robert (Robbie) Botts, Jr.; his siblings, William Botts, Joseph Botts, Beaulah Baker, Florence Zange, Mary Thiel, Loren (Bud) Botts and Johnny Botts.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, with an evening service at 7:00 PM, at Willow Funeral Home 1415 W. Algonquin Rd. (one mile east of Randall Rd.) Algonquin.
Visitation will continue Wednesday morning at the funeral home with a prayer service to begin at 10:00 AM from the chapel and proceed to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 451 W. Terra Cotta Ave. (176) in Crystal Lake for a Mass to be Celebrated at 11:00 AM.
Interment with Military Funeral Honors will follow at Algonquin Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's memory to the .
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 24, 2019