Robert C. Duplex
Born: January 18, 1936; in Chicago, IL
Died: October 3, 2020; in Johnsburg, IL
Robert C. Duplex, age 84, of Johnsburg IL, (C.P.D. retired); passed away peacefully at home on October 3, 2020 with his family by his side.
He was born in Chicago on January 18, 1936, married the love of his life, Joan nee (Brown) in 1957 and joined the Chicago Police Department In 1959. After retirement he and Joan enjoyed life in Fountain Hills AZ.
Robert is survived by his daughters Lorrie (Jerry) Filippone, Jacqueline McKeown, his grandchildren: Alana (Frank) Oplawski, Danielle (Anthony) Graffeo, Antonio and Vincent Filippone, his great grandchildren: Madelyn, Genevieve and Benjamin.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Joan and his parents Charles and Marie.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Colonial Funeral Home 591 Ridgeview Dr. McHenry IL. Funeral Mass will be on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 9:00 am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Johnsburg. Private Interment will take place at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines, IL.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
For more information contact the funeral home 815-385-0063 or visit www.colonialmchenry,com