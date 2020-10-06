1/
Robert C. Duplex
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert C. Duplex

Born: January 18, 1936; in Chicago, IL

Died: October 3, 2020; in Johnsburg, IL

Robert C. Duplex, age 84, of Johnsburg IL, (C.P.D. retired); passed away peacefully at home on October 3, 2020 with his family by his side.

He was born in Chicago on January 18, 1936, married the love of his life, Joan nee (Brown) in 1957 and joined the Chicago Police Department In 1959. After retirement he and Joan enjoyed life in Fountain Hills AZ.

Robert is survived by his daughters Lorrie (Jerry) Filippone, Jacqueline McKeown, his grandchildren: Alana (Frank) Oplawski, Danielle (Anthony) Graffeo, Antonio and Vincent Filippone, his great grandchildren: Madelyn, Genevieve and Benjamin.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Joan and his parents Charles and Marie.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Colonial Funeral Home 591 Ridgeview Dr. McHenry IL. Funeral Mass will be on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 9:00 am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Johnsburg. Private Interment will take place at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines, IL.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

For more information contact the funeral home 815-385-0063 or visit www.colonialmchenry,com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Burial
All Saints Catholic Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-0063
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 5, 2020
Our prayers and love to the family we will meet again dearest friend
Ralph &Sharon Sealund
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved