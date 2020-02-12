|
Robert C. Griffith
Born: January 31, 1931
Died: January 23, 2020
Robert C. â€œBobâ€ Griffith, age 88, of McHenry, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on January 23, 2020.
He was born January 31, 1931 in Berwyn, IL to Lewis and Blanche (Smith) Griffith.
He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army (11th Airborne Division) and Army Reserves, serving his country from 1953 to 1960.
Bob worked as a tool and die maker, model-maker and machinist until his retirement. His hobbies included model trains, flying Cessna aircraft as an amateur pilot, photography, and collecting stamps, coins and other memorabilia.
On April 20, 1980, he was united in marriage to Virginia Patterson in Rolling Meadows. He loved to sing in the Meadows Baptist Church choir and served in many other capacities including driving and maintaining the church's vehicles.
When not at the airport taking pictures of airplanes or watching his beloved Cubs on TV, Bob loved spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was loved by many and will be missed by many more.
Bob will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Ginny; his children, Lori (Kevin) Cox and Lisa (Lowell) Kivley; grandchildren, Courtney Cox, Tanner Cox, David Cappitelli, Erin (Josh) Timlick, Nathan (Rachel) Kivley, Jonathan (Shyann) Kivley, Sharon (Jonathan) Didier, and Mark Kivley; great-grandchildren, Anna, Caleb, Micah, Eden, Emmalyn, Kaden, Savannah, Moriah, Zaccai, Judea, Israel and Luna; siblings, Bill Griffith and Roger (Paula) Griffith, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ben Griffith and his daughter, Lynnette Griffith.
A memorial service celebrating Bob's homegoing will be held Monday, February 17, 2020 from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. at the Evangelical Free Church of McHenry, 2614 N Ringwood Rd, McHenry.
Visitation will be before the service from 10:00 to 11:30.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's memory to the Evangelical Free Church of McHenry.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 12, 2020