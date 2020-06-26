Robert Charles Kimble
Born: August 24, 1929; in Houston, MS
Died: June 22, 2020; in Third Lake, IL
Robert, "Bob", Charles Kimble, age 90, passed peacefully on the morning of Monday, June 22, 2020, at his home in Third Lake, Illinois.
He was born August 24, 1929 to John Henry Kimble and Altie Oceal Austin on a farm in Houston, Mississippi as one of the oldest sons to a family of eleven children where his passion for fishing, hunting, and hard work began. He enlisted in the army and served as a Gun Commander and Drill Sergeant between 1952 and 1955. He married Carol G. Rooney on October 16, 1954 and raised four children, Linda (Hiatt), Susan Kimble, John Kimble, and Barbara (Kimble-Petersohn). Though Carol and he divorced in 1981, they remained lifelong loving friends and always put their children first. He later married Cecile A. Kimble (nee Babnik) on October 25, 1986 and loved her immensely. He worked at Pure Oil when he first moved to Crystal Lake, IL. He then advanced to the position of Production Manager at Gillette Chemical Company where he retired after 26 years, while also manufacturing and distributing Kirby vacuums. Aside from working, at times, three jobs at once in order to provide for his family, he also made time for fishing with friends, watching Westerns, reading the Bible, dancing and singing to country and gospel music, winning trophies at billiard tournaments, and putting his family above all else. He will be remembered for his witty one-liners, unwavering strength, and his smile.
Robert is preceded in death by his daughter Susan Kimble, son John Kimble, second wife Cecile Kimble as well as siblings, Francis Lotice Kimble, James B. Kimble, Myrtice Virginia Kimble, Jaynell Kimble Woodruff, Paul Edward Kimble and Bobbie Dean Kimble.
Robert is survived by daughters Linda (William) Hiatt, Barbara (Craig) Kimble-Petersohn, his grandchildren Eric Hiatt, Megan Petersohn, Robert Petersohn, his first wife Carol; and his siblings, Wayne Kimble, Linda Kimble White Germano, Elaine Kimble Keelen, and John Allen Kimble.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 9:30am to 11:30am at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Dr. McHenry with Funeral Service beginning at 11:30am. Burial will follow at Crystal Lake Memorial Park. Due to COVID-19, everyone attending will be required to wear a mask and practice safe social distancing protocols.
Flowers are welcome. If desired memorial donations may be directed to, Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, 906 CR 416, Woodland, MS 39776, or a charity of choice, in Robert's name.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 26, 2020.