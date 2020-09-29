Robert Charles Otis, Sr.
Born: January 4, 1941
Died: September 26, 2020
Robert Charles Otis, Sr., 79, loving husband, father, and grandfather, died on Saturday, September 26, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born on January 4, 1941 in Oak Park, IL, the son of E.B. and Ann (nee Nelson) Otis.
He graduated from Crystal Lake Central High Schooland worked as a carpenter all his working life, a job he truly loved.
Robert is survived by his wife of 57 years, Elaine (Weber) Otis; son Robert Charles (Rebecca) Otis Jr. of McHenry; daughter, Kimberly (Mark) Otis Medina of Draper, Utah; grandchildren, Kara (Tiffany)Otis, Jeffrey Otis, Drew, Brad, Nate, and Ben Medina; brother, James (Elaine) Otis; and many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Duane; sister, Gwen (Marvin); niece, Missy; and nephew, Scott.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 1, from 11:30am until prayers are offered at 1:00pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rt. 176), Crystal Lake. A memorial mass will follow at 1:30pm at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 451 W. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. Considering COVID-19, masks will be required, and social distancing will be observed. Donations in Robert's memory may be made for massesor to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Rd SW, Lilburn, GA3 0047.
