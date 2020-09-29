1/
Robert Charles Otis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Charles Otis, Sr.

Born: January 4, 1941

Died: September 26, 2020

Robert Charles Otis, Sr., 79, loving husband, father, and grandfather, died on Saturday, September 26, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born on January 4, 1941 in Oak Park, IL, the son of E.B. and Ann (nee Nelson) Otis.

He graduated from Crystal Lake Central High Schooland worked as a carpenter all his working life, a job he truly loved.

Robert is survived by his wife of 57 years, Elaine (Weber) Otis; son Robert Charles (Rebecca) Otis Jr. of McHenry; daughter, Kimberly (Mark) Otis Medina of Draper, Utah; grandchildren, Kara (Tiffany)Otis, Jeffrey Otis, Drew, Brad, Nate, and Ben Medina; brother, James (Elaine) Otis; and many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Duane; sister, Gwen (Marvin); niece, Missy; and nephew, Scott.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 1, from 11:30am until prayers are offered at 1:00pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rt. 176), Crystal Lake. A memorial mass will follow at 1:30pm at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 451 W. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. Considering COVID-19, masks will be required, and social distancing will be observed. Donations in Robert's memory may be made for massesor to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Rd SW, Lilburn, GA3 0047.

For information and to leave an online condolence message for the family, please visit davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davenport- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davenport- Crystal Lake

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved