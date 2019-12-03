Northwest Herald Obituaries
Robert Christian Hanson


1940 - 2019
Robert Christian Hanson Obituary
Robert Christian Hanson

Born: September 25, 1940; in Gibbon, MN

Died: November 26, 2019; in Chicago, IL

Robert Christian Hanson, age 79, a 43-year resident of Johnsburg, passed away on November 26, 2019, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, surrounded by his family. He was born on September 25, 1940, to Harold and Lorinda (Hamman) Hanson in Gibbon, MN. On November 20, 1971, Robert married Sharon Goetz-Ellenwood at Mount Carmel Lutheran Church in Minneapolis, MN.

A valued employee of the Norfolk Southern Railroad, Robert was stationed in Chicago as a clerk out of the Chicago office and retired as a sales representative after 33 years with the company. He was a longtime member of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, and was involved in church activities, such as being an usher, the Building Committee, and the Men's Club.

In his earlier years, Robert was an avid hockey and basketball player, and bowler. In his leisure time, Robert enjoyed fishing and hunting, as well as adventuring with his son when he was younger as they navigated Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts Troop 455 of Johnsburg. Robert, an organist, was deeply passionate about music and music education and was a member of the Johnsburg High School Music Boosters. He was a warm-hearted and loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sharon; his children, Wendy (Mark) Johnson and Christopher (Meghan Collins) Hanson; two grandchildren, Alex and Ryan; a brother, Richard (Jolee) Hanson; and nephews, Todd (April) and Greg (Eris) Hanson.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents.

Interment will be in McHenry County Memorial Park, Woodstock, IL.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. Visitation will resume the following morning from 12:30 p.m. until 1 p.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 404 N. Green St, McHenry, IL 60050. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the church.

In lieu of flowers, Robert's family suggests memorial to Shepherd of the Hills Church, or to The for cancer research.

For more information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends may share memories of Robert with his loved ones on Robert's Tribute Wall.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 3, 2019
