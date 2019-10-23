|
Robert D. Michaels
Born: August 2, 1934
Died: October 11, 2019
Robert D. Michaels "Bob" of Holiday Hills passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at NW McHenry Medical Hospital with his family by his side.
Bob was born in Chicago on August 2, 1934 to Paul Thomas and Jessimine Charlotte Michaels. After graduating from Hirsch High School, Bob attended the University of Illinois. In addition to majoring in Political Science, he participated in the ROTC program. Immediately upon graduation, he entered the U.S. Army, Infantry Division. He completed his training at Fort Benning, GA and was deployed to Germany. Bob was proud to be a US Army officer and he served his country with pride and honor.
After Bob's discharge from the military, he continued to dedicate himself to improving the lives of others. He was a mentor and a positive role model to Chicago Public High school students as he taught U.S. History by day and attended classes at The John Marshall Law School at night. After earning his law degree and license, Bob was employed by HUD as an attorney. Later, Bob opened a private practice in Des Plaines where he served the community with integrity and compassion both as an attorney and through political leadership as an alderman for several terms.
Bob and his wife, Ireta, moved to Holiday Hills in the 1970's. Bob was as talented with a hammer and nails as he was with a pen and legal pad and he used his building skills to continuously update and improve their Fox River home. He loved his home, the woods and the river, and he shared many hours of camaraderie with his neighbors. Bob participated in various neighborhood committees and activities including the Homeowners Property Association, HH Fox River Cleanup project, campaign manager for several candidates, sandbag crew member during those crucial periods, and he served as Village Attorney, pro bono, for a few years.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his infant brother Paul, his precious child Elizabeth "Betsy", his sister, Janice Port and his brother-in-law, Dr. Curtis Port.
Bob was a gentle and compassionate man. His positive attitude, quick wit, and deep knowledge touched the lives of many people. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his devoted wife, Ireta Jimmie; his daughters, Laura and Christine; his sons, James and Steven; his 9 grandchildren: Nate, Jeffrey, Matthew, Eleanor, Skyler, Caroline, Jacquie, Katie and Samantha; his nephew, Dr. John Port and his niece, Audrey Strong.
During his 7 months of intermittent ICU care at NW Medicine-McHenry, hospital personnel worked diligently to provide medical care and comfort. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the nurses, certified nursing technicians and respiratory therapists who gave care to Bob and support to Ireta with extraordinary respect and gentleness.
Services were held privately. Bob did not want us to grieve. By his request, a "Retirement" celebration will be held at a later date for family and friends where stories of his kindness, humor and love for life will be shared.
If you wish to make a memorial in Robert's name, please consider SPOHNC (Support People of Head & Neck Cancer), P.O. Box 53, Locust Valley, NY 11560-0053, www.spohnc.org, or , 411 Second St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901, cancer.org/hopelodgerochester.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 23, 2019