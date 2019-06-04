Robert D. St. John



"Checker" Robert D. St. John, 77, of Marengo, IL formerly of Union, IL passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Valley Hi Nursing Home surrounded by his family. He was born on October 9, 1941 in Rockford, IL. to the late Edward and Helen (Schultz) Champagne. He married the love his life, Connie Rae Aubrey on August 31, 1963 in Marengo, IL. With Checkers passion for people and food, he opened Checkers Express in Union in 1974 and later Checkers II Restaurant and Lounge in 1991 until retiring and selling the business in 2003. As a long standing businessman in the community, Checker was known and loved by everyone that crossed his path. He will be missed by all of those whose life he touched as employer, friend and adopted father figure.



Checker is survived by his daughters, Susan (Ray) McMullen, Shelley (Jay) Spivey, Stacey St. John; grandchildren, Christopher and Alivia Hansen, Riley (Karina Zgrabljic) Ladd, Jessica and Justin McMullen; sisters, Sandra Flemming, Annie (Kip) Fulton; mother in-law, Gert Aubrey; sister in-law, Caren Aubrey; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife, Connie; father in-law, Donald Aubrey; brother in-law, Robert Aubrey; niece, Robin Ames.



There will be a visitation from 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Union, IL. A funeral service will begin at 2:00 P.M. with Pastor Caleb Schauer officiating. Interment in Union Cemetery in Union, IL. Published in the Northwest Herald on June 4, 2019