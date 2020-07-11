Robert E. & Susan Low
Robert E. Low, 95, of McHenry, passed December 17, 2019 at the home of his niece, Susan Low Jette. Born July 12, 1924, to Robert J.E. Low and Viola (Beatty) Low in Woodstock.
Bob enjoyed his work as a farmer until he married his wife Susan in June of 1955. After they were married, Bob took a job with Althoff as he also worked as a carpenter, building his home on Clover. Bob and his wife lived there until days before his death. He knew Susie would be safe and he went on and joined his family in God's grace.
Susan (Olson) Low (90), of McHenry, passed on December 18, 2019 at the home of her niece, Susan Low Jette. Born on April 11, 1929, in McHenry, to Lesley and Susan (Speaker) Olson, she met the love of her life, Robert Low, at the McHenry Just For Fun Roller Rink. Susan and Robert were married at the Ringwood Methodist Church on June 7, 1955. Susan worked in accounting for Autolite until the birth of their son, Robert Lesley, on March 8, 1959. She then stayed home to care for him.
Susan enjoyed sewing and bird watching, her favorite being cardinals.
Susan joined Bob in eternal life as she didn't want to lose her love.
A celebration of life for Bob & Susie will be at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory in McHenry on July 14, 2020 from 4 to 6 pm followed by a funeral service at 6:00pm. A private inurnment will take place after the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, friends and family are encouraged to make contributions to the Alzheimer's Association
or the American Cancer Society
.
Arrangements were entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory in McHenry.
, where friends and loved ones may share memories of Robert & Susan on their tribute wall.