Robert E. "Swampy" Campbell III, age 70, of Crystal Lake, died Thursday, April 4, 2019, at his home. He was born April 17, 1948 in Chicago to Robert E. III and Shirley (Sanders) Campbell.



Robert served in-country during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Army with the 17th Cavalry out of Fort Knox. He honorably served his country for over six years, from August 1965 until his discharge in January of 1972.



Robert was a resident of Crystal Lake for the past 12 years. He enjoyed a career as a mechanic, specializing in small engine and motor repair.



Family was very important to him. Robert was a loving brother as well as a cherished uncle and great-uncle to his nieces and nephews. Cooking was one of his favorite hobbies.



Survivors include his sisters and brothers, Darlene (the late James) Robison, James Campbell, June Kosior, and Joseph (Jacque) Campbell; three nieces and three nephews, and many great-nieces and great-nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother Martin "Marty" Campbell; and a nephew, Rob Freund.



Friends may visit with his family from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at The Salvation Army, 290 Crystal Lake Avenue, Crystal Lake, IL. The service will follow at 1:00 p.m.



Friends may visit with his family from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at The Salvation Army, 290 Crystal Lake Avenue, Crystal Lake, IL. The service will follow at 1:00 p.m.

Arrangements were entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory.