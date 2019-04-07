Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-2400
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Campbell III

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert E. Campbell III Obituary
Robert E. "Swampy" Campbell III

Robert E. "Swampy" Campbell III, age 70, of Crystal Lake, died Thursday, April 4, 2019, at his home. He was born April 17, 1948 in Chicago to Robert E. III and Shirley (Sanders) Campbell.

Robert served in-country during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Army with the 17th Cavalry out of Fort Knox. He honorably served his country for over six years, from August 1965 until his discharge in January of 1972.

Robert was a resident of Crystal Lake for the past 12 years. He enjoyed a career as a mechanic, specializing in small engine and motor repair.

Family was very important to him. Robert was a loving brother as well as a cherished uncle and great-uncle to his nieces and nephews. Cooking was one of his favorite hobbies.

Survivors include his sisters and brothers, Darlene (the late James) Robison, James Campbell, June Kosior, and Joseph (Jacque) Campbell; three nieces and three nephews, and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother Martin "Marty" Campbell; and a nephew, Rob Freund.

Friends may visit with his family from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at The Salvation Army, 290 Crystal Lake Avenue, Crystal Lake, IL. The service will follow at 1:00 p.m.

Arrangements were entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends may leave an on-line tribute for his family.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now