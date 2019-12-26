|
|
Robert E. Low
Susan E. Low
Robert E. Low, age 95, of McHenry, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019, and his wife, Susan E. Low, age 90, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at the home of their loving niece, Susan Low Jette. Robert was born July 12, 1924 in Woodstock to Robert J. E. and Viola (Beatty) Low. Susan was born April 11, 1929 in McHenry to Lesley and Susan I. (Speaker) Olsen.
On June 7, 1955, Robert and Susan were united in marriage in McHenry. Robert worked as a carpenter, and built the house they lived in for their entire marriage until just days before their deaths. Susan was a homemaker.
Survivors include their son, Robert L. Low of Wonder Lake; niece, Susan (the late Albert) Jette of McHenry; and many more nieces and nephews in and out of the area.
All services were private. Inurnment will be in the springtime at Greenwood Cemetery.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 26, 2019