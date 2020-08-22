Robert E. Nolan



Born: June 21, 1946



Died: May 22, 2020



Bob was born in Harvard, the 10th child of 11 to Frank J. and Elma Davis Nolan. He was a graduate of Marian Central and Loras College in Dubuque.



Bob had a full life. He was the Nolan Family Godfather looking after both the living and dead. Bob's last act on earth was planting flowers on family graves for Memorial Day.



After college he worked for the railroad before acquiring the local Montgomery Wards. Later he was a manager at Walmart. He was a real estate agent and worked at H & R Block. The last fifteen years before retiring he was the tax assessor for Chemung Township. He will be greatly missed by his family and coffee group and staff at Kelley's.



Music played a large part in his life. Bob sang in the choirs at Marian and St. Joseph's. For many years along with his brothers Frank, Jack and sister-in-law Stella he sang with The Queen's Vagabonds.



He was proud of his Irish heritage and in 1995 with a group of family and friends spent two weeks in Ireland. Bob visited Hawaii, Alaska and Canada. Annually he would visit Mary and her family in North Carolina. He enjoyed cruises with June and her family. Several times a year he would take Joanne and June to the casino and lunch. Along with June, Joe and friends he enjoyed dinner and entertainment at The Fireside. His brother Bill would join him and Joe for coffee a couple of times a month.



Bob is survived by his brothers William (Carol) and Joe, sisters June Malizio, Joanne Gibson, Mary Wiedrich and 22 nieces and nephews. Plus a lifetime of friends and special friend Barb Dahl.



He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Elma Nolan. Brothers Howard, John, Gerald, Frank and sister Joyce Cradic. Niece Maria Nolan Lesser, nephews John Nolan, Keith and Gibby (Robert) Gibson.



The funeral was held May 29 and burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery. Pall Bearers were nephews James Cradic, Joe Nolan, Ken Gibson, great nephews Van Rogers, Kyle Dahlke, great great niece Melissa George.



A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store